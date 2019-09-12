Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position By $308,142; Stonehill Capital Management Upped By $653,739 Its Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) Holding

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 35.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 2,014 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 3,721 shares with $570,000 value, down from 5,735 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $20.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $159.07. About 142,126 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) stake by 39.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stonehill Capital Management Llc acquired 653,739 shares as Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB)'s stock declined 18.82%. The Stonehill Capital Management Llc holds 2.31 million shares with $3.81 million value, up from 1.66M last quarter. Trinity Biotech Plc Adr now has $24.89M valuation. It closed at $1.22 lastly. It is down 52.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $143.83’s average target is -9.58% below currents $159.07 stock price. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Cap LP reported 14,410 shares. The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,518 shares. 7,496 were reported by Scotia Cap. Cwm accumulated 92,127 shares. Gradient Invests Lc reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Murphy Management accumulated 6,023 shares. Pnc Fincl accumulated 264,759 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 128,739 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd holds 2,335 shares. Moreover, Paragon Cap Management Limited has 0.15% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Schulhoff Commerce stated it has 0.23% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bb&T invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $202.01 million for 24.85 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

