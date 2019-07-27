Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding as Share Price Declined; Robertson Opportunity Capital Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Cut by $1.16 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 6.19M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY)

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 790,831 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 639,584 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc. American Rech And Mngmt has 1,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management owns 1,305 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Burney invested in 5,138 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 291,015 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 3,850 shares. Richard C Young & Communication has 0.21% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 2,717 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 135 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs owns 30,315 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 38,525 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 152,016 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 0.2% stake.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 22.48 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Com holds 187,189 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 369,067 shares. Jefferies Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com holds 107,385 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 440 shares. 35,055 were reported by Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corporation. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 81,276 shares in its portfolio. 1,259 were reported by Alpha Windward. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 12,782 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 261,286 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 44,778 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 15,302 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 45,650 shares. Moreover, Lc has 1.12% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Cypress Semi Could Be Considering A Sale Of Itself – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.