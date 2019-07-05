Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Stake by $1.39 Million; Sp Plus (SP) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 17,452 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 79,561 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14 million for 11.14 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 120,556 shares. 145,304 were reported by D E Shaw And. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 8,076 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Llc reported 63,932 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 9,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 26,850 shares or 0% of the stock. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 217,994 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 139,085 shares. Whittier Tru holds 1,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 17,135 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 1,895 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 9,343 shares to 133,487 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.34 million for 14.55 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

