Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Stake in United Bankshares West V (UBSI) as Stock Price Declined; Vantage Investment Partners Holds Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 365,584 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 2.35 million shares traded or 101.94% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 7,778 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 14.23M shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 64,313 shares. Edgemoor Advsr stated it has 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 135,592 shares. 36,400 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 1,198 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,571 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Heartland Advisors has 1.17% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 9,884 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.01% stake. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 1.20M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 8,685 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dubuque Bancorp Tru has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.35M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 9,343 shares to 133,487 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) by 8,587 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,068 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Llc accumulated 538,312 shares. Raymond James & holds 571,543 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 14,690 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Valley National Advisers reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 59,884 are owned by North American Management. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 1,334 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Oakworth Inc reported 400 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 17,763 shares. Nordea Management reported 7 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 735 shares. Plante Moran Fin Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 348 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 300 shares. First Manhattan owns 342,976 shares.