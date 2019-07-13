Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Holding in United Bankshares West V (UBSI) by $1.39 Million as Shares Declined; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Increased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position by $8.40 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 345,587 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 238,478 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,998 shares to 39,224 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.35 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.