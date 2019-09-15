Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake by $347,025; As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ares Management Lowered Its Stake by $3.56 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,373 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 1.09M shares traded or 9.11% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 74.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 70,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 279,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 193,411 shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 172,325 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 90,657 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh reported 188,692 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.05% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 24,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial owns 46,510 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 200 shares stake. Stifel Fin Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 28,701 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 163 shares stake. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com owns 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 1,172 shares. Jag Management Limited Com invested in 56,603 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 51,490 shares.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.43 million for 14.64 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35 million for 20.94 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

