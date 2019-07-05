Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake by $2.23 Million; Kames Capital Plc Has Raised Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $4.07 Million

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 22,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.06 million, up from 322,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $209.33. About 209,470 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 606,743 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 123,557 shares to 800,122 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 424,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,434 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $137.45M for 23.29 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares to 36,446 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).