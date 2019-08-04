Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut By $2.23 Million Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Position; Dynasil Of America (DYSL)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) stake by 73.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 11,000 shares with $835,000 value, down from 40,796 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc now has $12.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 780,732 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER

Dynasil Corp Of America (DYSL) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 5 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 3 cut down and sold their stock positions in Dynasil Corp Of America. The investment managers in our database now have: 690,388 shares, up from 655,600 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dynasil Corp Of America in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Looking At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019

Among 6 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Sell” rating and $66 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXPD in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32M for 22.59 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, makes, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.67 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL)