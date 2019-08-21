Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Brinker Intl (EAT) Position By $1.97 Million; American River Bankshares (AMRB) Has 1.11 Sentiment

American River Bankshares (AMRB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold stakes in American River Bankshares. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American River Bankshares in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 78.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 11,943 shares with $530,000 value, down from 56,688 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.46B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 153,479 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $77.57 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 16.42 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Analysts await American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. AMRB’s profit will be $1.48 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by American River Bankshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $29,200 activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares for 320,222 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 687,702 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 503,786 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.43% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,300 shares.

It closed at $13.14 lastly. It is down 15.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 2,029 shares to 22,419 valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 6,136 shares and now owns 40,874 shares. Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brinker International has $4500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43’s average target is 10.77% above currents $38.82 stock price. Brinker International had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Eqis holds 0.02% or 6,827 shares. Service Automobile Association has 121,075 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 43,264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 608,416 shares. 54,359 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 9,030 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 157,889 shares. 204,748 were reported by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. Whittier Tru owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.02% or 144,375 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 70,303 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 18,398 are owned by Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corporation.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $33,640 activity. The insider Baltes Kelly C. bought 800 shares worth $33,640.

