Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake By $1.40 Million; Flir Systems (FLIR)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 18.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc analyzed 7,402 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)'s stock rose 1.20%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 33,498 shares with $6.36M value, down from 40,900 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $934.16B valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $206.71. About 10.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 192 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 167 cut down and sold holdings in Flir Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 114.46 million shares, down from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flir Systems Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 134 Increased: 126 New Position: 66.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.36 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 23.27 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

Spf Beheer Bv holds 2.9% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 1.43 million shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 1.15 million shares. The Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has invested 1.95% in the stock. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 57,049 shares.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.00M for 19.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt reported 29,356 shares. Moreover, Patten Grp Inc Inc has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 335,009 shares or 0.74% of the stock. First City Cap Management Inc reported 7,889 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 2.99% or 247,157 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Limited has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pecaut & holds 5.31% or 59,894 shares. The New York-based Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com reported 2.23% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 288.76M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 6.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 34,346 were accumulated by Notis. Capital Management Va stated it has 1,310 shares. The New York-based Strategic Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 3.80% above currents $206.71 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 6,136 shares to 40,874 valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IYG) stake by 9,343 shares and now owns 133,487 shares. Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) was raised too.