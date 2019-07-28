Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Kingdon Capital Management Has Trimmed Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 11.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc acquired 1,995 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 19,562 shares with $4.07 million value, up from 17,567 last quarter. 3M Co now has $100.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 14,896 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 12.68%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 105,521 shares with $21.74 million value, down from 120,417 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $33.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 210,625 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 325,000 shares to 813,561 valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 18,600 shares and now owns 270,067 shares. Athenex Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CP in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian Pacific Chugs Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CSX Lowers Revenue Outlook For 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CP appoints Andrea Robertson and Edward R. Hamberger to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Need to Start Thinking About Selling Their Rail Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) stake by 2,652 shares to 44,982 valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) stake by 52,162 shares and now owns 37,002 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) was reduced too.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3M Updates About PFAS, China, and Future Dividend Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7.