Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Boosted Intuit (INTU) Position by $336,429; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Trimmed Holding by $169.83 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,438 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 16,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 931,870 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 billion, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $140.38. About 14.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos (NYSE:TJX) by 21,825 shares to 123,059 shares, valued at $6.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) by 7,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 457,403 shares. Boltwood Mgmt invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farallon Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.63M shares or 1.55% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability reported 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Longer Invs holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,185 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 144,924 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 10,393 shares. 285,443 are owned by Washington Trust. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc has 30,109 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.09% or 20.42M shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,848 shares. Horan Mngmt reported 278,833 shares. Nomura has 397,198 shares. 86,140 were accumulated by Security National Trust. Oregon-based Northside Capital Ltd Co has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc accumulated 34,480 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.09% or 6,203 shares. Cohen Mgmt Inc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 23,896 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 349,090 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Amp Investors stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.32% or 32,323 shares. Wendell David Associate stated it has 1.87% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Park Avenue Lc holds 1,379 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 10.22 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 2,085 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Company stated it has 46,111 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 340,503 shares.