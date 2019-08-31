Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Holding; Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position By $1.88 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) stake by 64.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 21,137 shares with $766,000 value, down from 59,640 last quarter. United Bankshares Inc West V now has $3.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 182,020 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 13.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 67,200 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 430,690 shares with $12.24 million value, down from 497,890 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09M shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.15% or 39,048 shares in its portfolio. Grs Advsr Limited Liability holds 288,631 shares or 4.81% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 438,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 37,899 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 173,460 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 9,337 are owned by Parametrica Mgmt Limited. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 27,159 shares stake. Invesco Limited invested in 256,085 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Vanguard Gp stated it has 17.81M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gideon Cap Advisors has invested 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 2.49% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 308,205 shares. 40,168 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 181,870 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc stake by 58,498 shares to 558,498 valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rh stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Red Rock Resorts Inc was raised too.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,943 activity. The insider Weddle Mary K bought 2,300 shares worth $80,943.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 5,740 shares to 40,932 valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 6,136 shares and now owns 40,874 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association stated it has 16,539 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 1,198 shares. Raymond James And reported 38,720 shares stake. Pitcairn Com stated it has 0.04% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 228,273 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 3,090 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Palladium Limited Co has 0.04% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 17,071 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 99,214 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated stated it has 171,922 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 146,206 shares. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Parkside Bank & invested in 0% or 43 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.20M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.