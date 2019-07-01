Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased Stake in Brinker Intl (EAT) by $1.97 Million; Scotia Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $1.79 Million as Market Value Declined

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 12,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,144 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, down from 88,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $139.86. About 1.81M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 465,743 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,517 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested in 2.08% or 21,508 shares. Beech Hill has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Citigroup holds 381,958 shares. Rnc Lc reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bath Savings holds 3,396 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 3.46M shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 74,321 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,056 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.47% or 26,781 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,506 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap has 0.35% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Truepoint has 1,942 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,575 shares. Holderness Invs accumulated 14,680 shares or 0.99% of the stock.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.43 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 38,249 shares to 101,609 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 7,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.98M for 7.17 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares to 43,325 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).