Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased Its Holding in Brinker Intl (EAT) by $1.97 Million as Market Value Declined; Arosa Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Noble Energy (NBL) as Stock Price Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 206.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 368,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 547,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 178,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.81M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 1.29 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 343,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 774,295 shares. 180,612 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Zwj Counsel reported 277,925 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 2,000 are held by Highlander Capital Mngmt. South Dakota Council invested in 0.84% or 1.61M shares. Adirondack has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 92,304 shares. Voya Management Lc accumulated 227,193 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 127,159 shares. Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Company reported 570,943 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 50,171 shares. 16,719 were accumulated by Group One Trading Ltd Partnership. British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 131,046 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 871,434 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.19% or 44,587 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 3,114 shares. The New York-based Armistice Capital Llc has invested 0.4% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 504,946 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Us Bancorp De reported 264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 33,200 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,649 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). First Trust Advsr Lp holds 87,115 shares. Shellback Ltd Partnership has invested 0.37% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 6,743 were reported by Tdam Usa Inc.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares to 9,732 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $33,640 activity.