Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake; Earnest Partners Cut Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holding

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 0.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc sold 14,168 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 1.81 million shares with $145.58 million value, down from 1.82M last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $10.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 770,095 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 70.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 5,735 shares with $920,000 value, down from 19,493 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $20.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $162.35. About 1.45 million shares traded or 58.16% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 21.88% above currents $76.92 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bessemer Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 29,628 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% or 207,595 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc owns 108,049 shares. Co Retail Bank accumulated 4,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 60 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 3,864 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 142,906 shares. Iat Reinsurance accumulated 217,350 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Heritage Wealth reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 1.82 million shares. Novare Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 4,550 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $268.31M for 9.66 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox has $172 highest and $12800 lowest target. $147.86’s average target is -8.93% below currents $162.35 stock price. Clorox had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 2. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Clorox Co (CLX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019

