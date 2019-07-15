Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Cut Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Market Value Declined; Pinnacle Holdings Cut Position in Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) as Stock Value Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.15 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,644 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03B, down from 65,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 9,607 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. DKL’s profit will be $16.60 million for 12.04 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Delek Logistics Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Us Bancshares by 65 shares to 45,286 shares, valued at $452.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Midstream Partners by 1,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Holdings (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

