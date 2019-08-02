Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Cut Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $936.00 Million; Market Value Rose

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 11.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.31. About 405,569 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Incorporated stated it has 323,490 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bourgeon Capital Mngmt has 4.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,147 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Excalibur Corp holds 4.13% or 37,152 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Management accumulated 128,669 shares or 1.77% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Management reported 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&T Bancorp Pa holds 61,014 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 2,929 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.7% or 47,403 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White has 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Company Limited stated it has 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 18,289 are owned by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Diversified Tru holds 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,479 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.56% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Petrus Trust Comm Lta holds 1.24% or 39,988 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston & Mgmt has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,375 shares. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A invested in 17 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0.01% or 3,455 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,459 shares. American Rech And Mgmt has 1,000 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 43,508 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.37% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 427,013 shares. 1,653 are owned by Asset Mgmt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Citigroup owns 43,669 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 9,723 shares. Paragon Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 218 shares.

