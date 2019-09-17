Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Cut Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding By $308,142; JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (JMXXF) Shorts Lowered By 56.75%

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 35.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 2,014 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 3,721 shares with $570,000 value, down from 5,735 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $155.54. About 822,305 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:JMXXF) had a decrease of 56.75% in short interest. JMXXF’s SI was 251,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 56.75% from 580,800 shares previously. With 38,200 avg volume, 7 days are for JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:JMXXF)’s short sellers to cover JMXXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. The company has market cap of $489.04 million. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 24.30 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa reported 199,275 shares. Davis R M stated it has 6,428 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 15.54 million shares. 223,495 were accumulated by Btim Corp. Bartlett & Company Lc invested in 0% or 452 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 142,744 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 104 shares. Motco invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Com has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Thomasville Retail Bank holds 3,570 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 175 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 10.43 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 718,959 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Among 5 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $143.83’s average target is -7.53% below currents $155.54 stock price. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 2.