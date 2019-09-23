Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Continues to Hold Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI); Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) as Share Value Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 122,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 151,911 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14M, down from 274,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 685,635 shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 22,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 19,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.46. About 470,562 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 4.93M shares. Citizens Northern holds 0.12% or 1,766 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bancshares Na has 0.08% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 4,202 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cibc reported 25,283 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 0% or 234 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 14,241 shares. Fiera owns 2,225 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com owns 2.00M shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability reported 998 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Management reported 3,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cognios Limited Liability Corp holds 0.88% or 18,779 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Llc reported 3.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05M for 14.61 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The ProgreSive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company holds 15,484 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap LP has invested 0.07% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 919,816 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 115,078 shares. Mcf Advisors Llc accumulated 500 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Llc stated it has 7,565 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 7,918 shares. First Business Fincl Ser stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 409,169 are held by 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Llc. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.01% or 5,180 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 1,308 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.19% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 150,511 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% or 473 shares.