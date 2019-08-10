Mckinley Capital Management Upped Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose; Mairs & Power Has Boosted Principal Financial (PFG) Position by $11.41 Million

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial (PFG) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 228,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 2.87 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.08 million, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 664,431 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 9,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 250,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.65M, up from 240,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Hibbett, Triple-S, Quanta, Preferred Apartment and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 54,256 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Grimes Inc stated it has 141,322 shares. Advisor Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Sg Americas Ltd owns 73,235 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.19% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com accumulated 211 shares. Northern Corp has 5.20M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co accumulated 12,882 shares. 97,241 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd reported 41,120 shares stake. Cambiar Invsts holds 587,435 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 188 shares. 23.47M are owned by Blackrock.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus Corp. (NYSE:MCS) by 7,790 shares to 202,658 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mmm Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 1,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Hershey (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mngmt owns 40,827 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pioneer Bancorporation N A Or reported 59,490 shares. Srb accumulated 6,263 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 6.31 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Jennison Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,734 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 236,100 shares. Founders Financial Lc reported 9,948 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Karpus Management accumulated 2,600 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Us Savings Bank De reported 2.38M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.66% or 135,395 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0.91% or 451,169 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt has invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Community National Bank Na holds 1.34% or 54,169 shares.