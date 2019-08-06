Mckinley Capital Management Upped Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position By $326,480; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Goldman Sachs. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. See Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) latest ratings:

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 3,710 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 176,388 shares with $15.54 million value, up from 172,678 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $8.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 120,911 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold Conagra Brands, Inc. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Limited Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Of Vermont reported 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 8,032 are owned by Rampart Invest Mgmt Commerce. Geode Capital Lc has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 257,504 shares stake. Raymond James & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.04% or 18,805 shares. Ifrah Fin Ser has invested 0.08% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 28,390 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.03% or 16,604 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 510 were accumulated by Jnba Finance. 5 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm in North America. The company has market cap of $13.37 billion. The firm operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 886,503 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies invested in 0.02% or 185,648 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 178 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 10.44 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dsm Cap Prtn stated it has 696,182 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 3,813 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 4,857 shares. Bailard owns 4,900 shares. 1.10M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 2.5% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1.83M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 97,541 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has 165,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bb Biotech Ag holds 3.37M shares or 7.46% of its portfolio. California-based Intl Ca has invested 0.2% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 13,648 shares to 4,295 valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 101,527 shares. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Neurocrine had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of NBIX in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.