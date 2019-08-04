Mckinley Capital Management Upped Eog Res (EOG) Position; Cas Medical Systems Has 1.6 Sentiment

Cas Medical Systems Inc (CASM) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 16 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 10 reduced and sold their positions in Cas Medical Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 8.72 million shares, up from 8.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cas Medical Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 11.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 12.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 26,745 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 234,903 shares with $22.36 million value, up from 208,158 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $47.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% or 479,888 shares. Moreover, Primecap Management Ca has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2.17 million shares. Advisor Partners Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 12,611 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston Family Office Ltd Com has 43,109 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 104 shares. Waverton Invest Management Limited holds 788,863 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Company accumulated 5,247 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na holds 6,765 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,300 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc reported 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Papp L Roy And holds 0.29% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 16,985 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Allstate owns 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 30,169 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 16,226 shares to 219,246 valued at $28.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 16,765 shares and now owns 430,538 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Susquehanna maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22.

Acuta Capital Partners Llc holds 6.08% of its portfolio in CAS Medical Systems, Inc. for 5.26 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc owns 2,388 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 31,221 shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.07% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 293,336 shares.

More notable recent CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spirit (SAVE) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 CASM View Weak, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Air Canada profit beats but Boeing 737 MAX grounding clouds outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines’ (AAL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

It closed at $2.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CASM News: 03/05/2018 – Olympics-IOC to appeal CAS decisions on Russians Legkov, Zubkov; 23/04/2018 – DJ CAS Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASM); 12/04/2018 – Global & Chinese L-Adrenaline Brtartrate (CAS 51-42-3) Industry Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Lex Machina’s Inaugural Product Liability Litigation Report Focuses on Burgeoning Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Cas; 30/05/2018 – Athletics-CAS decision imminent on Jamaica’s Carter; 16/04/2018 – The 2017 Best Life Science Contract Research Organization (CRO), ChemPartner, Chooses CAS SciFinder® to Enable Closer Collabor; 16/05/2018 – CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – EXPECTS A FILING WITH FDA FOR 510(K) CLEARANCE ON ITS FIRST OEM MODULE COMBINATION PRODUCT BEFORE END OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER LINE-OF-CREDIT WERE $7.5 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – NEW LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT BORROWINGS BY CAS IN AN AMOUNT UP TO $20 MLN WITH MATURITY DATE OF MAY 5, 2019; 16/04/2018 – The 2017 Best Life Science Contract Research Organization (CRO), ChemPartner, Chooses CAS SciFinder® to Enable Closer Collaboration with Customers