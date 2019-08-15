Mckinley Capital Management Trimmed Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $833,016; Bluefin Trading Has Boosted Its Celgene (CELG) Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 68,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 69,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 337,656 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 407,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 581,504 shares traded or 3.23% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Bioworld.com and their article: “Jounce gets bounce, regains flexibility in retooled Celgene deal ahead of BMS merger – BioWorld Online” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Announces FDA Approval for OTEZLA for Treatment of Oral Ulcers Associated with Behcet’s Disease – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 357,752 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 360,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,206 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

