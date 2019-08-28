Mckinley Capital Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered By $6.95 Million Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 1.49M shares with $112.49 million value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Equity Residential now has $31.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About 1.86M shares traded or 44.67% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 3,109 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 488,390 shares with $57.60 million value, down from 491,499 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) stake by 24,936 shares to 2.12M valued at $39.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) stake by 63,811 shares and now owns 711,881 shares. American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) was raised too.

More recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 78,494 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 193,762 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amg National Trust Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,113 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Victory Mgmt invested in 7,219 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 226,000 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 71,969 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hexavest holds 0.53% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 556,382 shares. Utah Retirement reported 90,281 shares. Profund stated it has 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Robecosam Ag accumulated 26,000 shares. 64,203 are owned by British Columbia Mngmt. State Street reported 24.67M shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $8000 highest and $74 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is -7.20% below currents $83.78 stock price. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,321 shares to 404,286 valued at $32.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 40,966 shares and now owns 191,572 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.69% above currents $135.74 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Co Lta stated it has 85,000 shares. Amer Natl Ins Tx holds 3.78% or 609,448 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Company holds 3.09% or 161,304 shares. Ashford Cap Management Inc reported 15,171 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shapiro Capital Management Ltd Company reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 884,850 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utah Retirement Systems has 1.43M shares. Paragon Capital Ltd stated it has 78,149 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 181,246 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 35,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ht Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 6,406 shares. 14.08M were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Btim Corp reported 1.77M shares stake.