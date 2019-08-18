Mckinley Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $1.73 Million; First Hawaiian Bank Cut Prudential Financial (PRU) Position as Valuation Declined

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 68,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, down from 77,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $241.42. About 342,220 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 65.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 4,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 2,636 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 7,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 2.56M shares traded or 28.61% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,992 shares to 70,436 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 307,342 shares. Moreover, Foster Motley has 0.35% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Llc holds 34,594 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Old National Financial Bank In holds 24,910 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 10,864 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Axa owns 106,406 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Everence Capital Management reported 10,620 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 961 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,447 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.73% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 248,227 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 117,832 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated stated it has 7,364 shares.

