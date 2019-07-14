Mckinley Capital Management Trimmed Autohome (ATHM) Position by $314,265; Share Value Rose; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,597 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168,000, down from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 1.63M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 690,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 2.82 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers reported 401,400 shares stake. Bridgeway holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 637,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 70,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Limited has 91,857 shares. First Bank Of Omaha owns 162,564 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 154,724 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Century Incorporated reported 683,282 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2.88 million shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 788,207 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 90,095 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com owns 72,256 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 1.09M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 31,867 are held by Penn Cap Management Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 47,968 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $74.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum’s Asset Sale Was An Excellent Move – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Callon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Callon Petroleum: Setting Itself Up For Strong 2020 Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32,093 shares to 194,517 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).