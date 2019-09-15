Mckinley Capital Management Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Lifted by $675,178; Care.Com (CRCM) Stake Has Upped by Ranger Investment Management Lp

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (CRCM) by 53.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 40,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 115,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 74,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Care.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 319,469 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 73,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03 million, up from 70,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 19,245 shares to 56,634 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,361 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate owns 2,281 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 21,091 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 1.17% or 23,973 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Grp has 0.48% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,100 shares. Johnson Gru invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Weiss Multi owns 0.16% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 30,000 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oakbrook Invs Lc accumulated 2,525 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Com has 3,822 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 4,700 shares. Js Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.98% or 33,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 10 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 240 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings In by 60,947 shares to 307,591 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,924 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc..

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $247,500 activity.