Mckinley Capital Management Raised Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $420,359; As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Lifted by $2.22 Million Its Holding

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 404,286 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, up from 398,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 4.05 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 1.89 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,496 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.05% stake. Hallmark Capital Management Inc invested in 11,635 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Parkside Savings Bank And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 63,860 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Prudential Fincl reported 552,968 shares. Btc has 0.68% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 42,657 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Co has 58,042 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 4,371 shares. Montag A Associate Inc invested in 0.25% or 27,191 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.17% or 58,100 shares. 17,276 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co holds 1.47 million shares. British Columbia Invest invested in 0.11% or 132,834 shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 31,447 are owned by Investec Asset Mngmt Limited.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 21,877 shares to 425,988 shares, valued at $31.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 69,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,656 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).