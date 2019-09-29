Mckinley Capital Management Raised Maximus (MMS) Position By $5.09 Million; Flextronics International LTD (FLEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Flextronics International LTD (FLEX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 116 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 113 cut down and sold stock positions in Flextronics International LTD. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 465.76 million shares, down from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Flextronics International LTD in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 84 Increased: 73 New Position: 43.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Maximus Inc (MMS) stake by 11336.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 70,740 shares as Maximus Inc (MMS)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 71,364 shares with $5.18M value, up from 624 last quarter. Maximus Inc now has $4.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 784,855 shares traded or 157.97% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 241.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Flex Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:FLEX) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 25% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Introduces a New Box in a Move Against Roku – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 2.55 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”)

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Towle & Co holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. for 3.30 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 411,725 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 2.4% invested in the company for 283,629 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.35% in the stock. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16.32 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Maximus (NYSE:MMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Maximus has $8300 highest and $7700 lowest target. $80’s average target is 3.52% above currents $77.28 stock price. Maximus had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) rating on Friday, August 9. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $8300 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold MMS shares while 99 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 0.32% more from 56.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 70,399 shares. Piedmont Inv, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,143 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 46,313 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 19,223 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 12,088 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.2% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 384,709 are owned by Ameriprise. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Ing Groep Nv reported 9,781 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 11,000 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Lazard Asset Mngmt holds 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 22,826 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) stake by 15,274 shares to 20,341 valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) stake by 14,573 shares and now owns 43,536 shares. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) was reduced too.