Mckinley Capital Management Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Scotia Capital Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 19.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 32,093 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 194,517 shares with $35.49 million value, up from 162,424 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $448.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 21.25M shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY

Scotia Capital Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 100,968 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 917,519 shares with $174.24M value, up from 816,551 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 67,979 shares to 1.71M valued at $92.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 5,407 shares and now owns 27,763 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 30 by Nomura. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. Cascend Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Cascend Securities has “Buy” rating and $240 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 30 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wedbush. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,908 shares. Violich Mgmt Inc reported 104,929 shares. 12,243 are owned by Ativo Mngmt Limited Co. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 693,958 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stratos Wealth Prtn has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 229,803 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 633,890 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,273 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diamond Hill accumulated 0.87% or 833,142 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Company Dc holds 39,184 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 4,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 34,462 shares. Jones Finance Lllp reported 96,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 1.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,800 shares to 101,527 valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 39,780 shares and now owns 314,784 shares. Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) was reduced too.

