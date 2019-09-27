Mckinley Capital Management Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gavea Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Its Stake

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 42.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 15,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The hedge fund held 20,341 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $887,000, down from 35,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 624,789 shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 25/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – BASED ON CURRENT PLANS CONTRACT IS VALUED AT AROUND EUR 85 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Philips showcases dedicated radiation oncology workflow solutions spanning image acquisition to treatment planning at ESTRO 2018; 05/04/2018 – Jan Hommen new Chairman of Supervisory Board Ahold Delhaize; 23/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – WITH TPV TO ENTER GLOBAL BRAND LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR AUDIO AND VIDEO PRODUCTS AND ACCESSORIES; 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONTRACT VALUE FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends contested takeover defence; 20/03/2018 – Food Lion Feeds Launches Meal Madness Social Media Campaign Among Food Bank Partners; 20/05/2018 – Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution — easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 0.5T Standard, Model 781101 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a; 15/03/2018 – Philips receives U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance to market ProxiDiagnost N90, its premium digital radiography and nearby fluoroscopy

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 13.87M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET OPERATING REVENUE OF $8.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE TO REPORT 1Q EARNINGS ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 60,063 shares to 158,363 shares, valued at $38.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 185,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 4.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

