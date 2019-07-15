Mckinley Capital Management Position in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Has Lifted by $472,167; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $4.38 Million

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 1.52 million shares traded or 20.37% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 2,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,025 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 53,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $233.18. About 49,187 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BUD INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Anheuser-Busch INBEV SA/NV – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Actionâ€“ BUD – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm â€“ BUD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 1,334 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ltd Company reported 2,590 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp invested in 0.01% or 337 shares. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H Company has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Creative Planning accumulated 23,065 shares. Insight 2811 Inc has 0.3% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,701 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 173,006 shares stake. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.22% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Synovus Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advsr has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 54,860 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 100 shares. Hightower Advsr stated it has 11,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 181 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,695 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 35,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,860 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.