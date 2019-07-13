Mckinley Capital Management Maintains Position in Pepsico (PEP); Granite Construction (GVA) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 9,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.65M, up from 240,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,264 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, down from 300,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 303,143 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 326,188 shares. Bennicas & Assocs owns 13,796 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory owns 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,676 shares. Qs Lc invested in 0.23% or 171,241 shares. Bancshares Of The West invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beck Cap Mgmt Llc, Texas-based fund reported 1,745 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 124,716 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.73% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,414 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.1% or 1,150 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 261,836 shares. 300 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 91,387 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 9,203 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp holds 583,152 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,833 shares to 273,931 shares, valued at $38.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 21,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,988 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Debates PepsiCo’s Q2 Earnings, Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Qs Ltd Liability invested in 65,298 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Glenmede Na reported 810,857 shares. Voya Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 880,676 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 2.75M shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 201,864 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Walthausen & Co Limited Liability Company accumulated 160,859 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Fagan Assoc invested 0.09% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Sei Com accumulated 28,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 1.05M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.96 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Appoints Veteran Industry Leader Michael Stoecker as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Granite Named One of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for 10th Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Granite Awarded $27 Million Joint Venture Offshore Construction Project in California – Business Wire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.