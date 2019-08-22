Mckinley Capital Management Lowered Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $1.73 Million; Valuation Rose; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Raised Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding by $847,401

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 68,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, down from 77,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $251.9. About 631,093 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. Another trade for 200,000 shares valued at $25.35 million was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32,093 shares to 194,517 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).