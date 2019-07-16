Mckinley Capital Management Lowered By $1.60 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Clough Global Equity Fund Has 0.91 Sentiment

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 5.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 59,348 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 1.04 million shares with $28.81M value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $277.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 44.47 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 10 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 11 cut down and sold their stock positions in Clough Global Equity Fund. The funds in our database now have: 2.71 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Clough Global Equity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Upgrades Bank Of America Ahead Of Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3700 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 16,797 shares. 10 accumulated 112,861 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Corp has 160,583 shares. Schaller Investment Gru Incorporated invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 88,212 shares. 72,957 were reported by Gladius Cap Mngmt L P. 39,459 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability owns 10,046 shares. The New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,262 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Limited Company stated it has 29,888 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 20,202 were accumulated by Delphi Mgmt Ma. Advisory Rech has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 50,700 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.33% or 206,851 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased The Trade Desk Inc stake by 19,024 shares to 19,252 valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 3,710 shares and now owns 176,388 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.29 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 49,460 shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) has declined 5.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Recovery Continues For Third Week – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PIMCO Re-Rating – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Rights Offering Temporarily Suspended – Seeking Alpha” on October 28, 2018. More interesting news about Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: RIV And FTF Rights Offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEF Roundup: More Nuveen Cuts And NTG Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2018.