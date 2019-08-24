Mckinley Capital Management Lifted Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake By $326,480; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 3,710 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 176,388 shares with $15.54 million value, up from 172,678 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $8.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.59. About 598,561 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Among 8 analysts covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Laurentian Bank of Canada has $48 highest and $35 lowest target. $41.38’s average target is -7.63% below currents $44.8 stock price. Laurentian Bank of Canada had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. National Bank Canada downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $36 target in Thursday, February 28 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Wednesday, February 27. See Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bailard Incorporated stated it has 4,900 shares. Tobam has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 20,238 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 171,311 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 33,861 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1,100 shares. Natixis holds 9,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perceptive Llc reported 9.34% stake. 27,640 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tekla Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,833 shares to 273,931 valued at $38.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) stake by 13,563 shares and now owns 14,940 shares. Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine has $127 highest and $87 lowest target. $108.25’s average target is 10.92% above currents $97.59 stock price. Neurocrine had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of NBIX in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Leerink Swann. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold Laurentian Bank of Canada shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 46,360 shares. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 202,433 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp reported 0.1% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) or 348,976 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 43,232 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 19,074 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 1.77% stake. Banque Pictet Cie owns 17,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Fin Grp Inc reported 345,621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Weiss Multi reported 155,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.06% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). State Street accumulated 10.60 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 168,630 shares traded. Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 08/03/2018 – L Brands Announces New $250 M Shr Repurchase Plan; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Bath & Body Works Same-Store Sales Up 8%; 12/04/2018 – L Brands Reports March 2018 Sales; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS 1Q EPS 17C, EST. 15C; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 4 PCT; 12/04/2018 – L Brands March Sales Increased 7 % to $1.020 Billion; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS 1Q L BRANDS STORES & DIRECT COMP +3%, EST. +2.6%; 08/03/2018 L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 3% VS. EST. UP 3.9% :LB US; 08/03/2018 – L Brands Reports February 2018 Sales; 10/05/2018 – Victoria’s Secret Weak Pink Sales Has L Brands Deeper in the Red

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and RRSP loans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. It also provides investment products, including fixed-rate investments, indexed investments, mutual funds, systematic savings plans, retirement projection plans, registered plans, bank securities, deposit-insurance, and power-of-attorneys; short-term and long-term investment solutions; and guaranteed investment certificates, as well as offers credit insurance products.