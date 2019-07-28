Mckinley Capital Management Lifted Its Eog Res (EOG) Position; Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Covered By 2 Bulls

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 12.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 26,745 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 234,903 shares with $22.36 million value, up from 208,158 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $48.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.98M shares traded or 84.12% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 11.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Urogen Pharma Ltd stake by 17,321 shares to 1,198 valued at $44,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 848 shares and now owns 7,138 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. Oppenheimer initiated EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, March 1 report.