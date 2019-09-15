Mckinley Capital Management Lifted Holding in Csx (CSX) by $654,654 as Share Value Declined; Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.35 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 305,621 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 8,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 434,490 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.62M, up from 425,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 5.51 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,959 shares to 99,730 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 16,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication accumulated 163,331 shares. Champlain Investment Ptnrs Lc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 2.07 million shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 4,471 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 222,894 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Investment Management Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 714,660 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 55,608 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 929,762 shares. 200,776 are held by Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). 6,100 are held by Diversified Company. Ftb holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 934 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 2,265 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 121,872 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 80,347 shares to 116,894 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,194 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Malaga Cove, California-based fund reported 8,673 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.44% or 50,700 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 1.28% stake. Sageworth Company holds 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 1,434 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Finemark Natl Fincl Bank accumulated 0.05% or 12,149 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 2.57 million shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt invested in 0.87% or 12,200 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 27,299 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 8,569 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 206,785 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 19,538 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And owns 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,622 shares.