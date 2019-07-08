Mckinley Capital Management Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX); Qci Asset Management Maintains Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 28,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,704 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, up from 218,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 1.82M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54 million, up from 172,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 167,831 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.43M are held by International Invsts. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 2,989 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 6,900 shares. Emory University stated it has 1.75% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 2,807 were reported by Opus Point Partners Management Limited Liability Com. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 2,700 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 67,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). M&T Bancshares has 3,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 559,948 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 2,400 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.01% or 8,900 shares. Raymond James & invested in 57,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. 7,614 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares with value of $671,216 were sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm also sold $112,119 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $76,859 were sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Wednesday, February 6. ROBERTS EIRY also sold $156,159 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. Shares for $76,883 were sold by BENEVICH ERIC on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Gano Kyle sold $63,673.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 13,563 shares to 14,940 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,542 shares, and cut its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 4,441 shares. Lockheed Martin Com owns 177,350 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Fagan Assoc Inc owns 0.59% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,056 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Trust Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Willingdon Wealth accumulated 69,453 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Shelter Mutual Insur owns 83,790 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Savant Cap Lc reported 42,235 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 245 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. M&T Bancshares stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 11.45M were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 4,390 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 513,956 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability. Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 26,398 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc holds 245,196 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 36,857 shares to 65,069 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,884 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).