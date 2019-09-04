Mckinley Capital Management Increases Position in Raytheon Co (RTN); Enterprise Financial Services Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.17 Million; Share Price Rose

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 9,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 86,529 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, up from 76,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.99M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 75,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $182.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns invested in 1.70 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. 117,685 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Fiera Capital has 4.54M shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,051 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 4.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 7,118 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chilton Communications Limited Co stated it has 79,934 shares. 5,800 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Haverford Trust Company reported 1.07 million shares. 124,153 are held by Wade G W &. Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 73,471 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital invested in 8,851 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 3.07 million are held by Bessemer Grp Inc.

