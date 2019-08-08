Mckinley Capital Management Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $724,922; Myriad Asset Management LTD Increased Nike (NKE) Stake by $5.08 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.98M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 240,636 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01 million, up from 231,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 2.72 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc by 121,680 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00M shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 341,983 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,738 shares. Summit Strategies accumulated 3,369 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Brookstone has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,680 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 9.16 million shares. 813,804 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Btim Corporation has 1.15M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Lc reported 0.13% stake. Cls Investments Limited Company holds 659 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 732 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 856 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 13,563 shares to 14,940 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 35,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,860 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,185 were accumulated by Maple Cap Mgmt. Brown Advisory Secs Lc has invested 1.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Roundview Cap Limited Com has 46,188 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Barton Management stated it has 10,660 shares. Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability Co invested in 241,117 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Guardian holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 102,628 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt And Counsel Lc has 12,287 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Advsr Lc accumulated 40,130 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Green Valley Investors Ltd Llc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 638,351 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 16,364 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 771,698 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.17% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 220,124 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.52% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 92,299 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct has invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).