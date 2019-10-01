Mckinley Capital Management Increased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Boosted Its Stake

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 233.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 9.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 13.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733.87 million, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 3.49M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 1,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 16,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78M, up from 15,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $532.5. About 154,046 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 827,919 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $357.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 948,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,450 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newtek Business Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 19,406 shares to 150,881 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,739 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).