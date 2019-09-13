Mckinley Capital Management Increased Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake by $480,624 as Stock Price Declined; As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Cut by $3.63 Million Its Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 49,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 761,486 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.55M, down from 810,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 551,716 shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 2,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 40,625 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, up from 38,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $214.41. About 134,690 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 9,148 shares to 25,188 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 22,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,650 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.