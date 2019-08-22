Mckinley Capital Management Increased By $1.04 Million Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Stake

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 290.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 10,072 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 13,537 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 3,465 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 771,134 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) stake by 15.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Harbert Fund Advisors Inc holds 1.19 million shares with $12.78M value, down from 1.40M last quarter. Bluerock Residential Grw Rei now has $280.15M valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 158,736 shares traded or 26.24% up from the average. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline holds 28,639 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability holds 32,694 shares. Ftb reported 4,530 shares stake. Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 0.05% stake. Ifrah Fincl Serv Inc invested in 0.23% or 5,822 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.65% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alphamark Limited Co holds 36,240 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management owns 5,681 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.79% or 27,101 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.17% or 4,658 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.04% or 6,667 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 130,460 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) stake by 47,169 shares to 383 valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 848 shares and now owns 7,138 shares. Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.44% below currents $118.71 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

