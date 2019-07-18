Mckinley Capital Management Increased Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake By $17.30 Million; Shorts at Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (BGNE) Raised By 1.04%

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 162.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 402,432 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock declined 1.27%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 650,577 shares with $28.29 million value, up from 248,145 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $12.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 1.99M shares traded or 46.42% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BGNE) had an increase of 1.04% in short interest. BGNE’s SI was 3.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.04% from 3.46 million shares previously. With 175,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s short sellers to cover BGNE’s short positions. The SI to Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 11.35%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.19. About 171,649 shares traded. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has declined 28.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BGNE News: 09/05/2018 – BeiGene 1Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 16/04/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Global Phase 2 Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Mature T-and; 10/04/2018 – BEIGENE INITIATES GLOBAL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY TISLELIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – LOOK FORWARD TO ADVANCING PAMIPARIB’S DEVELOPMENT IN CHINA AS WELL AS INITIATING A GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BeiGene Presents Clinical Data on Pamiparib in Chinese Patients with Ovarian Cancers or Triple-Negative Breast Cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $32.54 MLN, COMPARED TO NIL IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 21/03/2018 BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 09/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS, BASIC AND DILUTED $2.03; 10/04/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Global Phase 2 Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab in Patients with Previously Treated Hepatocellular Ca; 01/05/2018 – BeiGene Appoints Senior Pharmaceutical Executive Dr. Xiaobin Wu as General Manager of China and President of BeiGene, Ltd

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $7.28 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,800 shares to 101,527 valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 189,531 shares and now owns 31,790 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.