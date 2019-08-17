Mckinley Capital Management Holds Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX); Harvest Capital Strategies Lowered Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $345,000 as Share Price Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 176,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54 million, up from 172,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 361,406 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 1.71M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,695 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,886 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Jennison Assoc Limited accumulated 0.04% or 408,978 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has 28,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 696,182 were reported by Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 25,305 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 107 are owned by Captrust Advisors. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 515,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Fosun Int stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 14,919 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 38,985 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.03% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,813 shares.

