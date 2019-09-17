Mckinley Capital Management Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Intel (INTC) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Lowered Position by $2.03 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 43,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 101,501 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, down from 144,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 7.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 45,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 240,493 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.75M, up from 194,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $178.79. About 3.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,917 shares to 245,194 shares, valued at $32.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 7,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,777 shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,000 shares to 221,261 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Eq Ind (VGK).