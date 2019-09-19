Mckinley Capital Management Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Has Decreased by $332,673 as Market Valuation Rose; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Holder Wedgewood Partners Lowered by $12.21 Million Its Holding

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 35,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 175,473 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.87M, down from 210,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 864,569 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ulta Beauty EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer sees bumpier road for Ulta Beauty – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ULTA Salon (ULTA) Investor Meetings not Bullish Enough to Break Shares out of Recent Trading Range – Baird – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty Announces Addition to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.84 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,169 are held by Sumitomo Life Insurance. State Street stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Barclays Public Lc owns 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 102,124 shares. Element Management Limited Company invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 9,764 are held by Stephens Ar. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 10,710 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt accumulated 17,524 shares. 46,400 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 841 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners accumulated 647 shares. Two Creeks Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.21% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 199,149 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 56,073 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.03% or 87,497 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc invested in 0.02% or 130 shares.