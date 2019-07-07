Mckinley Capital Management Has Upped Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding; Kewaunee Scientific Has 0.63 Sentiment

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Capital Management Inc acquired 3,710 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock declined 6.03%. The Mckinley Capital Management Inc holds 176,388 shares with $15.54 million value, up from 172,678 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $7.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 291,059 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 10 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 16 cut down and sold their positions in Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.28 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kewaunee Scientific Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,967 activity.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 1,351 shares traded. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) has declined 34.61% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU); 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, makes, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company has market cap of $51.28 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 33.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation for 35,591 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 97,692 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 0.16% invested in the company for 49,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 31,400 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Bozigian Haig P.. 1,272 shares were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm, worth $112,119. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES also sold $344,986 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, February 6. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $44,622 worth of stock or 531 shares. 1,225 shares were sold by Lippoldt Darin, worth $107,911. ROBERTS EIRY sold $156,159 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, January 8. $335,668 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Gano Kyle.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 13,648 shares to 4,295 valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) stake by 18,975 shares and now owns 442,731 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Int Investors has 0.17% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Fmr Ltd Company holds 10.44 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 375,076 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 14 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,502 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 26,467 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 113,977 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 3,844 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 3,278 shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 31,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Communications Ltd Liability Co reported 57,827 shares. Tobam stated it has 3,139 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp has 0.05% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Rhenman And Partners Asset holds 177,091 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,030 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.